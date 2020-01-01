Racheal Nachula: Zambia striker signs for Zaragoza

The Spanish outfit has completed the signing of the Zambia international from local side Green Buffaloes

Racheal Nachula has joined the Spanish second division club Zaragoza from Zambian top-flight side Green Buffaloes for the new 2020-21 season.

The Zambia international was impressive for Buffaloes last season as scored four goals in her side's 9-0 win over Green Academy to claim the FAZ 2020 National Women's League title in March.

On the international scene, she inspired Zambia to a maiden final of the 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup, getting four assists and 10 goals to finish as the competition's top scorer in .

More teams

She was also part of Bruce Nwape's squad that upset in the final round of the Africa qualifying series to qualify for the first time in their history for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Before venturing into football, she was also an international athlete, featuring in several major championships, including the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, where she ran the 400 meters.

Following her move, Nachula will become the third signing for Nacho Bracero's side this summer after Austrian striker Annelie Leitner and American Mady Brown as the Reto Iberdrola outfit seek promotion next season.

She will also become the second Zambian female to move to after teammate Barbra Banda joined Logrono in 2018.

Nachula will aim to excel in her maiden professional outing in Europe when the 2020-2021 season gets underway with Zaragoza.