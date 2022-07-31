Queen Elizabeth lauds 'inspirational' England after Euro 2022 win

Her Majesty joined those who congratulated Sarina Wiegman's team for their victory over Germany

Queen Elizabeth II joined in celebrations following England's Euro 2022 final win on Sunday with a letter celebrating the Lionesses' historic triumph. England lifted the title for the first time with victory over Germany in extra-time, Chloe Kelly striking late to score the decisive goal.

The game had finished 1-1 at full time, with Ella Toone and Lena Magull both hitting in the second half at Wembley.

What did the Queen tell victorious Lionesses?

"My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships," read the letter, signed Elizabeth R.

"It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

"The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise.

"However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

"You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.

"It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today."

An historic afternoon

England had twice come close to taking the crown, finishing as runners-up both in the inaugural Women's Euros in 1984 and in 2009 and making the semi-finals on three other occasions.

The nation had never taken the final step towards victory, however, until a packed Wembley erupted into celebrations on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman's charges achieved not only the women's side's first major title, but also the first major crown for either senior side since the 1966 World Cup 56 years ago.