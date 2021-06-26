QPR star Adomah explains how he switched from being social media skeptic to a believer

The former Ghana international is now benefitting from the wide audience after his initial doubt about the influence of online media

Queens Park Rangers forward Albert Adomah said he did not believe in social media at first until he was convinced to join.

The 33-year-old opened his Twitter and Instagram accounts in May 2020, and he has been using the platforms to promote his football skills in his room regularly.

The former Black Stars winger who scored two goals in 34 Championship games last season, disclosed that his social media activity started during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic when football activities were suspended.

“I always said I’d never go on social media," Adomah told Express and Star. "After matches we’d be sat in the dressing room, team-mates would go straight on social media and I would think: ‘Don’t they have lives?’

“Somehow I got talked into it. That is where it started with the skills challenges during the first lockdown.

“People are stuck at home and can’t really have fun. I thought, why not do some skills and show what I can do not just on the pitch but off the pitch too?"

The regular online activity has inspired Adomah to start a football tournament and he is ready to reward and encourage the young participants.

The five-a-side competition has been planned to have two age categories, one for players aged between 11 and 14 and the other for those aged 15 to 22.

“This tournament is about trying to get that social media audience involved in a physical way," he continued.

“If someone comes along and gets scouted, that is something I would be very proud of. But just taking part, that is the most important thing.”

The London-born winger has spent his entire playing career in England with stints at Harrow Borough, Barnet, Bristol City, Middlesbrough Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City.

Although he later played for Ghana on the international scene with two goals in 19 games, Adomah recalled how he developed his skills before he became a professional.

“Parks football, cage football, amateur, Sunday football – you name it, I played it,” the ex-Aston Villa star added.

“I really just wanted to do something to get youngsters involved, just give them an opportunity really. I’ve invited my agent and a few others and who knows, they might spot someone?

“Players do get missed. QPR were my team growing up and I used to play on the cage pitches right next to Loftus Road.”