Punjab FC rope in former Olympiacos youth coach Nikolaos Topoliatis as new technical director

The former Olympiacos youth coach replaces Michael Browne as technical director...

Punjab FC has signed Nikolaos Topoliatis as the new technical director, Goal can confirm.

The 37-year-old has worked as a youth coach with Greek side Olympiacos for more than 12 years. He served as a technical director of the academy from 2017 to 2019. He also trained various youth teams like U12, U13, U14, U15, U16, U17 and U19.

He won the championship with K15 in the 2015-2016 season as a coach. He also bagged the 2016-2017 championship with K17. Whereas, as a technical director, he won the championship with K17 in the 2017-2018 season.

He will replace Michael Browne who was released earlier this month, as revealed by Goal.

In July 2019, club had agreed to a deal with Round Glass. The 2019-20 I-League season also saw Minerva Punjab getting rebranded as Punjab FC, after Round Glass' investment. RoundGlass had taken 50 per cent of the club's shares and in March 2020, they bought the remaining shares to complete the takeover.

Punjab in the upcoming season will participate in the I-League but are eventually keen to make a jump to the (ISL) in the near future.