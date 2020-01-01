Pulisic, Reyna, McKennie & more: USMNT stars rolling through Champions League in unprecedented numbers

A total of six Americans could take to the field on Tuesday, with the majority of them representing clubs with legitimate trophy aspirations

For years, it was near impossible to watch a game featuring American soccer's finest playing in the .

On Tuesday, it will be near impossible to find a game without one.

Of the eight games that will kickstart the competition's group stage, as many as six of them could very well feature an American in a starting line-up. They range in age from 17 to 25, representing both American soccer's present and, hopefully, its future.

More teams

. . , . These are some of the world's biggest clubs, true blue bloods, and each features an American as a key contributor.

It is unprecedented and, in some ways, unexpected. It was not supposed to happen this fast.

American soccer's next generation is taking the game a step further than their predecessors. Sure, players such as Tim Howard, Jermaine Jones, DaMarcus Beasley, Sacha Kljestan and Fabian Johnson have played at this level but, for the first time ever, there are Americans at clubs with legitimate hopes of winning Europe's premier club competition.

At just 22, Christian Pulisic has already made more appearances than any other American in the competition's history. His career is just beginning, and, now rocking the No.10 at Chelsea, it seems that better days are ahead for the winger, who should be a key figure in the Blues' new-look attack this season after recently making his return from injury.

The Chelsea star, who could well lead the way in the Blues' clash with last season's winners , set the tone during his time at Borussia Dortmund. He opened a door, and that door has been smashed down.

Weston McKennie will begin his first Champions League campaign with Juventus against , and will now have to cope with the pressure that comes with playing for a Cristiano Ronaldo-led team.

Success at is vastly different than success with the Bianconeri, where anything less than a trophy lift in May will be deemed a colossal failure.

Like McKennie, Sergino Dest will also need to adjust to serving as part of a superstar's support cast as Barcelona face off with a minnow in Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

After breaking through in this competition with Ajax, Dest is now charged with playing a part in what may just be Lionel Messi's last dance with the Blaugrana after a tumultuous summer.