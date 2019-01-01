PSG suffering worst calendar year in almost a decade after shock defeat to bottom club Dijon

The Ligue 1 champions were humbled away from home by the side bottom of the French table, the eighth league defeat of an underwhelming 2019

’s unexpected 2-1 defeat at on Friday night means they are now experiencing their worst calendar year in almost a decade – with two months still to go.

Dijon started the night rock bottom in the table and PSG led after 20 minutes thanks to a typically cool chipped finish from Kylian Mbappe.

But despite the unfancied hosts being forced into two first-half substitutions due to injuries, Mounir Chouiar scored deep into first-half stoppage time before Johnder Cadiz turned the game around shortly after half-time.

PSG have now lost eight Ligue 1 matches in 2019, their worst such total since suffering 13 league defeats back in 2010. This was their third defeat of the league season already, the first time they have lost three of their first 12 since the 2010/11 season. PSG finished 13th in 2009-10, and fourth in 2010-11.

Last season, PSG had only dropped four points by the time they lost their first game in February, a 2-1 defeat away to .

But, following the derailing effects of their elimination against , they finished the campaign in poor form and lost four of their last eight Ligue 1 games. That included a 5-1 thumping at , 3-2 away defeats to and , and a 3-1 reverse at on the final day of the season.

They then lost 2-1 at in mid-August once the new campaign had gotten underway, before suffering their first home defeat of 2019 in late September as they were beaten 2-0 by Reims.

Their patchy form so far this season hasn’t been helped by the continuing unavailability of star forward Neymar.

After his summer exploits angling for a return to left him short of fitness for the opening few games of the campaign, he returned with four goals in five league games – including three winners – but has since returned to the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

There has been at least some positive news for the French champions this week. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that key midfielder Marco Verratti had signed an extended contract at the club.