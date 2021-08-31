PSG sign Sporting CP left-back Nuno Mendes in loan transfer with purchase option

The Ligue 1 heavyweights have closed a deal for the teenager following a superb season at domestic and international level

Paris Saint-Germain have closed a loan deal for Sporting CP leftt-back Nuno Mendes, while PSG midfielder Pablo Sarabia went the other way and joined Sporting on loan.

The highly-rated left-back has swapped Portugal for France on the final day of the summer transfer window, with a move to Parc des Princes from Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The 19-year-old has joined on a season-long loan that will include a purchase option for the Ligue 1 giants.

Sarabia moves to Sporting

After confirming the arrival of Mendes, PSG announced that Spanish midfielder Sarabia had joined Sporting CP on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old joined PSG from Sevilla in 2019 and played in 79 matches with the Ligue 1 side, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists.

Mendes' career so far

The capture of Mendes, a graduate of Sporting's impressive youth system, is a further signal of intent from PSG, who have enjoyed a busy window - headlined by Lionel Messi's arrival.

Having broke through to the first team in 2020, he was a part of last term's double-winning campaign, enjoying both league and cup glory and starting their Taca de Liga final victory.

He has already claimed silverware this season too, having helped them to the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira against Braga in July, while he won five caps at senior international level this year as Portugal came up short of defending their European Championship crown.

