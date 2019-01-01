PSG sign €15m Keylor Navas as Areola joins Real Madrid on loan

The Costa Rica international won three consecutive Champions League titles with the Spanish side

goalkeeper Keylor Navas has joined PSG for a reported fee of €15million (£13.6m/$16.5m), with Alphonse Areola moving to Madrid on loan.

The 32-year-old signed for Madrid from in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup in .

Navas joins the French champions having enjoyed huge success at the Spanish club, winning three consecutive titles, along with one title and two UEFA Super Cups.

The international also claimed the 2017/18 UEFA Club Football Award for best Goalkeeper, and was named in the Champions League squad of the 2018 campaign, when Gareth Bale's double over helped the club to a third successive title.

Navas then lost his number one spot at the Spanish club upon the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer, and has now joined the side at the expense of Areola, who has made the switch to Madrid on loan.

international Areola leaves on a season-long loan, with no option to purchase coming with the deal.

The 26-year-old spent several years in the PSG youth sides, before making his senior debut in 2013 as the club went on to win the league.

The goalkeeper then picked up two more Ligue 1 titles, along with back-to-back French cups. Areola was also a member of the France 2018 World Cup winning squad, after making his debut in a man of the match performance in a meeting with last year.

Despite starting in three of PSG's four league games this season, Areola has made the switch to La Liga, where he looks set to act as back-up for first-choice Courtois.

Former youngster Marcin Bulka then stepped in as goalkeeper for Friday evening's 2-0 victory over Metz, a win which sent the French champions to the top of the table on goal difference.

The 19-year-old Polish keeper will battle it out with Sergio Rico for the number one jersey, with the former shot-stopper joining on loan from yesterday.

The 26-year-old made 29 Premier League appearances as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship last season, having played for the Spanish side 160 times over a four-year spell.