PSG midfielder Gueye suffers hamstring injury against Manchester United

The Senegal international could only play for 45 minutes before he was replaced due to injury on Tuesday night

Idrissa Gueye will be out for several weeks having suffered a hamstring injury in ’s 2-1 home defeat to on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who was handed a starter’s role by manager Thomas Tuchel, could only last for 45 minutes after being replaced at half-time by Italian striker Moise Kean, who is on loan from .

At the end of 90 minutes, the Red Devils left Parc des Princes with all three points thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The French team’s only goal was scored by Anthony Martial as he headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Neymar’s corner kick.

The nature of the injury was announced by RMC and confirmed by Goal, albeit, PSG would be hoping the injury doesn't keep the international out of action for a substantial period.

With this development, Gueye joins the likes of Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer (adductors), Marco Verratti (thigh), Leandro Paredes (thigh) and Mauro Icardi (knee) on the injury list. For German defender Thilo Kehrer, he is due to return to the squad soon.

This is the fifth time the former Diambars, , and man will be suffering from a hamstring injury his professional career that has spanned over 13 years.

Having joined the French team from Goodison Park last summer in a deal reported to be around £30 million, he expressed his wish to remain with the Parisians for a long time to come.

“I am very happy with my adventure, everything is going well and my family is happy to live in Paris," Gueye told Canal+ Afrique as reported by TuttoMercato.

"I have no reason to leave, here I am happy and I hope to stay at PSG for a long time.”

He will miss Saturday’s French elite division encounter against as well as Group H’s Champions League fixture against four days later.