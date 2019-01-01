'PSG deserved more against Man Utd' - Bernat disappointed with Champions League elimination

The left back believes his team was unfortunate to be eliminated against the Red Devils but trusts his high-profile team-mates to remain at the club

Juan Bernat has lamented ’s misfortune in losing to in the last 16.

PSG lost the tie in heartbreaking fashion as the Red Devils scored a controversial 94th minute penalty, awarded by VAR, to complete a comeback after the Paris club had won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The defeat, combined with Zinedine Zidane being enticed back to , supposedly with a hefty transfer budget, has led to rumours the Spanish giants are looking at Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in hopes of having them part of the club's rebuild.

But despite their elimination from Europe’s premier club competition, which he believes was somewhat underserved, Bernat feels that all of the leaders key players are committed to the club.

“Paris Saint-Germain has very important players and superstars like Neymar and Mbappe. I hope they continue with us because they are the ones that make the difference," the 26-year-old former player told Mundo Deportivo .

“I trust they will continue with us. PSG is an ambitious project and we will continue. It is a pity what happened against Manchester [United] because we deserved much more, they are things that happen in football and we have to learn from mistakes.

There was good news for the Parisians, and for ahead of the Copa America this summer, as Neymar returned to training on Wednesday for the first time since breaking his metatarsal on January 23.

Bernat also discussed Neymar’s return from injury and pointed out that the Brazilian is not the only player coming off the treatment table.

“Ney is eager to return, he is very willing to be with us. Now, with the return of Alves and Draxler the team is coming together.”

Neymar’s absence has not halted PSG's dominance of Ligue 1, where they are 20 points clear with nine games to play and a game in hand over their nearest rivals .

The Parisians look certain to claim their second consecutive title and sixth since 2012, and though they will be absent when the Champions League resumes April 9, a domestic double with the Coupe de remains possible.