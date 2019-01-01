Premier League title race: The games left for Liverpool, Man City & Tottenham

The three-horse race for the Premier League title continues, and Goal rounds up key remaining fixtures for the title-contending teams

This year's title race has already begun to heat up, with three teams in contention to lift the Premier League title.

Last season, Manchester City were essentially the only title-challenging team and experienced a one-horse race for the majority of the campaign. This year, however, they are out to defend their title but are joined by the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham as rivals.

Manchester City's dominance at the top of the table was halted when they suffered shock losses to Chelsea, Leicester and Crystal Palace all in the month of December, which saw the Reds pip them to first place.

Tottenham have also emerged as title contenders but will need to fill the gap keeping them at third place. With a slew of massive fixtures still yet to define each club's season, Goal takes a look at what games they have yet to play – and when the crunch games are.

What Premier League fixtures do Tottenham have left?

Mauricio Pochettino's side still have a handful of 'big six' games left before the end of the season, which could make or break their title challenge. A double-header of facing Chelsea and Arsenal one after another arrives in late February and early March, followed swiftly by a visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

A trip to the Etihad awaits in April to face defending champions Man City, which will be a potentially title-defining fixture.

Date Fixture Venue February 23 Burnley vs Tottenham Turf Moor February 27 Chelsea vs Tottenham Stamford Bridge March 2 Tottenham vs Arsenal Wembley Stadium March 9 Southampton vs Tottenham St Mary's Stadium March 31 Liverpool vs Tottenham Anfield April 6 Tottenham vs Brighton Wembley Stadium April 13 Tottenham vs Huddersfield Wembley Stadium April 20 Man City vs Tottenham Etihad Stadium April 27 Tottenham vs West Ham Wembley Stadium May 4 Bournemouth vs Tottenham Vitality Stadium May 12 Tottenham vs Everton Wembley Stadium

What Premier League fixtures do Man City have left?

Man City's 6-0 thrashing of Chelsea at the Etihad in early February was a game where the Premier League champions truly signified their intent to defend their title. Cool, composed and ruthless, Pep Guardiola's side tore the Londoners apart with no mercy in a way that was befitting of title-winners.

A massive derby game against rivals Man United awaits in mid-March, with their only other 'big six' game left to play after that a home fixture against Tottenham on April 20.

Guardiola's side have done well against the top sides this season, only losing to Chelsea, but it is against the underdogs where they have found difficulty. Having registered losses to the likes of Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leicester, the Citizens will need to be wary against lower-tier sides.

Article continues below

Date Fixture Venue February 27 Man City vs West Ham Etihad Stadium March 2 Bournemouth vs Man City Vitality Stadium March 9 Man City vs Watford Etihad Stadium March 16 Man United vs Man City Old Trafford March 30 Fulham vs Man City Craven Cottage April 6 Man City vs Cardiff Etihad Stadium April 13 Crystal Palace vs Man City Selhurst Park April 20 Man City vs Tottenham Etihad Stadium April 27 Burnley vs Man City Turf Moor May 4 Man City vs Leicester Etihad Stadium May 12 Brighton vs Man City AmEx Stadium

What Premier League fixtures do Liverpool have left?

Liverpool threw away the chance of being 10 points ahead of Manchester City when they lost at the Etihad, but are still in good position to finish as title-winners. Tricky fixtures against the likes of Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea remain, as well as a trip to Goodison Park to contest the Merseyside Derby in March.

The Reds have only lost once to a top-six side this season, winning against Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham.