Former Premier League star Sebastien Bassong fined for dodging £7 Tube fare with expired pass

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Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds in fines and costs after being caught dodging a fare on the London Underground. The former Cameroon international was apprehended at St Paul’s station following a journey from north London using a pass that did not belong to him.

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Fare evasion details at St Paul's station

Bassong, who enjoyed a successful career in the English top flight with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, has found himself in legal trouble over a minor transport infraction. The 40-year-old was caught attempting to avoid a £7 fare while travelling on the London Underground network. Court documents revealed that the incident occurred in May when the former centre-back was spotted by a Transport for London official at St Paul's station. The official observed the retired footballer tailgating a companion through the ticket barriers to avoid paying for his journey from Arnos Grove.

The situation escalated when Bassong was asked to produce a valid ticket for his travel. Instead of a standard Oystercard or contactless payment method, he presented a staff nominee pass. Revenue control officer Adebukola Anifowose provided a statement to the court, detailing how she witnessed the Frenchman "pretend to tap an Oystercard enclosed in a white wallet before tailgating through the wide-aisle gate behind another male."

According to Daily Mail, checks performed on the TfL system quickly confirmed that the pass was not registered to Bassong and had not been legitimately used since October 2025.

Personal hardship and legal consequences

Further investigations into the origin of the pass revealed that it belonged to the former girlfriend of the man Bassong was travelling with at the time. The friend reportedly told officials that he was attempting to help the former Premier League star through a difficult period.

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The court was informed that Bassong was "experiencing financial and personal hardship due to a divorce and unemployment," which led to the decision to use the illicit travelcard. Despite the explanation regarding his personal circumstances, the legal process moved forward after Bassong failed to respond to the initial prosecution notice sent to his residence in north London.

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The case was eventually handled at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on October 30 under the Single Justice Procedure, which allows for cases to be decided behind closed doors without a full public hearing. Bassong did not enter a formal plea to the charge of using the rail network without a valid ticket. Magistrate Graham Burbage found the former player guilty and imposed a series of financial penalties.

Reflecting on a high-profile career

The incident stands in stark contrast to the heights of Bassong's professional football career, where he was once one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League. He made a high-profile £8 million move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 after impressing during his time at Newcastle United. During his spell at White Hart Lane, he famously scored on his debut against Liverpool and featured in the club's UEFA Champions League campaigns. He also enjoyed significant success at Norwich City, where he was named the club's Player of the Season in 2013, highlighting his importance to the teams he represented at the peak of his powers.

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Since retiring from professional football, Bassong has moved into the world of motivational speaking and coaching, running his own business aimed at helping others reach their potential. However, this recent legal episode highlights the challenges he has faced in his post-playing days. With 15 caps for the Cameroon national team and a wealth of experience in the world's most-watched league, Bassong remains a recognisable figure for many football supporters.