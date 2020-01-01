Premier League return edges closer as clubs agree to resume contact training

Teams will now begin phase two of 'Project Restart' with the aim of resuming competitive action next month

The Premier League has taken a further step towards a resumption after clubs voted unanimously to resume contact training.

The UK government gave the green light for "close-contact" and "competitive" training on Monday, with clubs now formally agreeing the plans at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday morning.

The move is the next phase of 'Project Restart', as the league eyes a return to competitive action in mid-June.

The 2019-20 Premier League season was postponed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak, but clubs returned to training in small groups last week amid social-distancing measures.

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training - marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so," read a statement.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants. Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

"Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government. Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow."

