Premier League restart: Fixture dates, teams & how to watch on UK & US TV or live stream

Goal brings you everything confirmed on how to watch the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City and more in 2019-20's conclusion

Having seen action suspended in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League is set to return on Wednesday June 17, albeit behind closed doors and with some high-profile matches at neutral venues.

While safety measures mean that fans will not be permitted to attend stadiums to cheer on their teams, they will at least have the option to watch games on TV or stream them live online.

With action on its way from 's top flight again, Goal brings you all you need to know about how to watch the Premier League restart in the United Kingdom and United States.

How to watch or stream Premier League matches

Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and BBC will be live broadcasting Premier League matches in the UK upon resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Sky Sports will show 25 matches on free-to-air UK TV out of a total of 64 live matches as part of an agreement with the UK government.

BBC, which usually only shows Premier League highlight but does air live matches, will televise four games this season. It has never before had live Premier League games.

Streaming services are available on both Sky Sports and BT Sport - Sky Go and the BT Sport Live app - which can be used on iOS and Android devices as well as through smart TVs or personal computers.

In the US, NBC Sports have the broadcast rights to show Premier League games live on TV. The network has a variety of channels, including the Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes.

UK TV channels & streaming

Sky Sports

Sky Go

BT Sport

BT Sport app

US TV channels & streaming

NBC Sports

NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Live Extra

Telemundo Deportes

All remaining Premier League games will take place at the following times for UK TV viewers and football fans:

Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm

Sundays: 12pm, 2pm, 4:30pm, 7pm

Mondays: 8pm

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 6pm, 8pm

All remaining Premier League matches will kick off at the following US ET times for soccer fans:

Fridays: 3pm

Saturdays: 7:30am, 10am, 12:30pm, 3pm

Sundays: 7am, 9am, 11:30am, 2pm

Mondays: 3pm

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 1pm, 3pm

Premier League gameweek 28 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Wed June 17 TBC vs TBC Wed June 17 TBC vs TBC

Manchester City's match against Arsenal was the first Premier League game to be postponed due to the coronavirus after it was confirmed that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted Covid-19. Mr Marinakis had been in contact with a number of Arsenal players and staff, so the Premier League agreed to rearrange the fixture on medical advice.

The other matchday 28 game to be postponed was the game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, but the postponement was not related to coronavirus - it had been rearranged due to the final.

Both games will be televised in the UK, and Man City losing could allow to win the title in their first match back, against Merseyside rivals .

Premier League gameweek 30 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel June 19-21 TBC Bournemouth vs TBC June 19-21 TBC Aston Villa vs TBC June 19-21 TBC vs Arsenal TBC June 19-21 TBC Manchester City vs TBC June 19-21 TBC vs Sheffield United TBC June 19-21 TBC vs TBC June 19-21 TBC vs TBC June 19-21 TBC vs TBC June 19-21 TBC West Ham vs TBC June 19-21 TBC vs Liverpool TBC

Gameweek 30 was initially scheduled for March 13 to March 15, but the entire programme was put on hold following the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had become ill with Covid-19.

Some of the standout games in this series include the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, and the showdown between Tottenham and Manchester United.

Premier League gameweek 31 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Tottenham vs West Ham TBC TBC TBC Burnley vs Watford TBC TBC TBC Chelsea vs Manchester City TBC TBC TBC Liverpool vs Crystal Palace TBC TBC TBC Newcastle United vs Aston Villa TBC TBC TBC Norwich City vs Everton TBC TBC TBC Leicester City vs Brighton TBC TBC TBC Manchester United vs Sheffield United TBC TBC TBC Southampton vs Arsenal TBC TBC TBC Wolves vs Bournemouth TBC

Gameweek 31 will see Manchester United face Sheffield United, while Liverpool take on Crystal Palace. Manchester City are due to make a visit to Chelsea in this gameweek.

Premier League gameweek 32 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United TBC TBC TBC Arsenal vs Norwich City TBC TBC TBC Aston Villa vs Wolves TBC TBC TBC Brighton vs Manchester United TBC TBC TBC Crystal Palace vs Burnley TBC TBC TBC Sheffield United vs Tottenham TBC TBC TBC Watford vs Southampton TBC TBC TBC Manchester City vs Liverpool TBC TBC TBC West Ham vs Chelsea TBC TBC TBC Everton vs Leicester City TBC

Manchester City's clash with Liverpool is the standout tie in gameweek 32, although barring poor Reds form and unfaltering excellence from Pep Guardiola's side, the title could well be decided already by this point.

Premier League gameweek 33 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Newcastle United vs West Ham TBC TBC TBC Burnley vs Sheffield United TBC TBC TBC Leicester City vs Crystal Palace TBC TBC TBC Manchester United vs Bournemouth TBC TBC TBC Norwich City vs Brighton TBC TBC TBC Southampton vs Manchester City TBC TBC TBC Tottenham vs Everton TBC TBC TBC Chelsea vs Watford TBC TBC TBC Liverpool vs Aston Villa TBC TBC TBC Wolves vs Arsenal TBC

Premier League gameweek 34 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Bournemouth vs Tottenham TBC TBC TBC Arsenal vs Leicester City TBC TBC TBC Crystal Palace vs Chelsea TBC TBC TBC Everton vs Southampton TBC TBC TBC Manchester City vs Newcastle United TBC TBC TBC Watford vs Norwich City TBC TBC TBC West Ham vs Burnley TBC TBC TBC Aston Villa vs Manchester United TBC TBC TBC Sheffield United vs Wolves TBC TBC TBC Brighton vs Liverpool TBC

Premier League gameweek 35 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Bournemouth vs Leicester City TBC TBC TBC Brighton vs Manchester City TBC TBC TBC Liverpool vs Burnley TBC TBC TBC Manchester United vs Southampton TBC TBC TBC Norwich City vs West Ham TBC TBC TBC Watford vs Newcastle United TBC TBC TBC Wolves vs Everton TBC TBC TBC Sheffield United vs Chelsea TBC TBC TBC Tottenham vs Arsenal TBC TBC TBC Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace TBC

Premier League gameweek 36 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Arsenal vs Liverpool TBC TBC TBC Burnley vs Wolves TBC TBC TBC Chelsea vs Norwich TBC TBC TBC Crystal Palace vs Manchester United TBC TBC TBC Everton vs Aston Villa TBC TBC TBC Leicester City vs Sheffield United TBC TBC TBC Manchester City vs Bournemouth TBC TBC TBC Newcastle United vs Tottenham TBC TBC TBC Southampton vs Brighton TBC TBC TBC West Ham vs Watford TBC

Premier League gameweek 37 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel TBC TBC Bournemouth vs Southampton TBC TBC TBC Aston Villa vs Arsenal TBC TBC TBC Brighton vs Newcastle United TBC TBC TBC Liverpool vs Chelsea TBC TBC TBC Manchester United vs West Ham TBC TBC TBC Norwich City vs Burnley TBC TBC TBC Sheffield United vs Everton TBC TBC TBC Tottenham vs Leicester City TBC TBC TBC Watford vs Manchester City TBC TBC TBC Wolves vs Crystal Palace TBC

Premier League gameweek 38 fixtures

Date Time (UK) Match TV Channel Sat July 25 TBC Arsenal vs Watford TBC Sat July 25 TBC Burnley vs Brighton TBC Sat July 25 TBC Chelsea vs Wolves TBC Sat July 25 TBC Crystal Palace vs Tottenham TBC Sat July 25 TBC Everton vs Bournemouth TBC Sat July 25 TBC Leicester City vs Manchester United TBC Sat July 25 TBC Manchester City vs Norwich City TBC Sat July 25 TBC Newcaste United vs Liverpool TBC Sat July 25 TBC Southampton vs Sheffield United TBC Sat July 25 TBC West Ham vs Aston Villa TBC

The Premier League plans to finish the season on Saturday July 25, according to BBC Sport. The FA Cup final will take place the following weekend on August 1 and domestic football is set to return for 2020-21 in September.