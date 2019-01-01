Jordan Ayew wins top Crystal Palace award again

The striker beat off competition from Gary Cahill and James McArthur to clinch the monthly honour

international Jordan Ayew has been adjudged 's Player of the Month for October.

With two goals in three Premier League matches, the striker garnered 34 per cent of votes to win the top prize.

He beat Gary Cahill (21%) and James McArthur (16%) to clinch his second Player of the Month award in three months.

"It's a pleasure, obviously," Ayew said after picking up his award, as reported by his club's official website.

"I work really hard and I have the support from the players, from the staff, from the football club and from the fans. Everything's good.

"I'll just keep on working and never stop working. It gives me more hunger for more hard work and to get to where the club wants to get to.

"That is a positive thing and without the players I wouldn't win this award so I have to thank everyone and thank the players especially."

Ayew netted the winner in a 2-1 triumph over West Ham and was again on the score sheet as Palace came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with on Sunday.

"I just try to do my best for the team. If I can chip in a few goals it's a positive thing," the 29-year-old added.

"But the important thing for me is for the team to win and that is what I try to do every time I'm on the pitch, to make sure we win games.

"That is my mentality. I don't like to lose so I want to win every game and whether I score or whether my partner scores, I am very happy."

In all, Ayew has netted four goals in nine league appearances so far this season.

