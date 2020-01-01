Premier League announces zero new positive coronavirus cases after 1,195 players and staff tested

No new cases of the disease were found in the first round of testing since the league's return date was confirmed

The Premier League has announced that there were no new cases of coronavirus found in the latest round of testing.

A total of 1,195 players and staff were tested for Covid-19 across Thursday and Friday and, for the second time in six rounds of testing, there were no positives.

The previous round yielded one positive, which Tottenham confirmed was one of their employees.

The Premier League has carried out a total of 6,274 tests for Covid-19, with 13 positives and 6,261 negatives recorded to date.

Under the guidelines adopted for the resumption of training and, eventually, matches, any player that tests positive will be obliged to self-isolate for a period of 14 days, or seven days if the individual is asymptomatic and subsequently returns a negative test.

A statement released on Saturday read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The first set of tests, which took place on May 17-18, produced six positives from a sample size of 748. Since then, the highest total of positives came in round three, with four from 1,008 tests.

Subsequent screening has continued to produce encouraging figures, with just a single case arising from the last three rounds of testing.

That advance this week allowed the governing body to push ahead with a confirmed date for restarting the 2019-20 season's remaining fixtures.

The Premier League will now restart with two matches on June 17, as face while take on .