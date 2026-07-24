The Premier League is one of those competitions that gets its hooks into you fast, even if you only meant to check in briefly. The rights may be clearly divided up, but it's still worth having a proper guide: who shows what, where to find the conference coverage, and how to get into the stream without any fuss. SPOX have pulled together the key information for you here.

Premier League, all the information on coverage at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the matches live on TV and livestream?

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Premier League on TV and livestream: Sky and WOW as the main providers

In Germany, unlike the Bundesliga, the Premier League is shown exclusively by Sky. The pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live, either as a standalone game or as part of the conference coverage, depending on what you prefer. If you're not in front of the TV, you can stream the matches through Sky Go (with a contract) or more flexibly via WOW.

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From the 2025/26 season, Sky will also bring the Carabao Cup into your living room. So if you want more than just the EPL and fancy the League Cup too, you'll find that there as well.

Premier League, all the information on coverage at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

You can also follow selected Premier League top matches with us through our live ticker coverage. You will find the tickers here.

Conference coverage or individual match: how a typical Premier League matchday works

When it comes to kick-off times, the choice usually comes down to two options: full focus on one match, or the conference if your team aren't playing and several grounds are bubbling at once. On Saturdays or midweek rounds with multiple games kicking off at the same time, the conference is often the quickest way to keep track of everything. If one match suddenly catches fire, you can always switch across.

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Premier League: brief profile of the competition