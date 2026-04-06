Portuguese newspapers are suddenly jumping on the bandwagon and writing about Ajax en masse

On Monday morning, the Portuguese press is focusing heavily on FC Porto and Francesco Farioli. The Primeira Liga leaders experienced a very turbulent final phase of Saturday evening’s match.

Farioli’s men were hosting Famalicão, the league’s fifth-placed side, at home. With the score at 1-1 in the 90th minute, Seko Fofana scored a superb goal to make it 2-1.

An euphoric Farioli sprinted across the pitch in wild ecstasy to celebrate what appeared to be the winning goal. In the ninth minute of stoppage time, Famalicão equalised: 2-2.

On Monday, the national media were therefore full of stories about the passionate Italian manager. Many are casting a sidelong glance at last season, when Farioli let a comfortable title lead with Ajax slip away to PSV.

“Sporting and Benfica can dream again: will Farioli be… Farioli once more?”, headlines the newspaper A Bola. “The home match against Famalicão, which ended in a draw, has reignited the title race and revived the trauma for the Italian coach. With Sporting (and Benfica) lying in wait, the Ajax saga threatens to repeat itself."

The gap to the green-and-whites is five points, but Sporting do have a game in hand. "The Portuguese league has turned from a triumphant march into a psychological thriller with an uncertain outcome."

"At the eye of this storm stands Farioli. He now sees his past being projected like a horror film. It is impossible not to think of the Greek tragedy he experienced in Amsterdam last season."

"History is repeating itself, say the cynics; the Porto fans now fear that Farioli is on the verge of... becoming Farioli again. There is no margin for error and the fixture list is relentless." The newspaper Record also mentions a 'spectre of the collapse of Farioli’s Ajax hanging over the stadium'.