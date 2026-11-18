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Carlos Forbs embraced the pressure of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic number seven shirt to secure a dramatic Nations League victory for Portugal against Wales. The young winger scored a crucial second-half winner to guarantee his nation top spot in their group despite a late red card for Pedro Neto.

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Portugal secure crucial win over Wales

Portugal bounced back from a heavy weekend defeat to secure a thrilling 3-2 Nations League victory over Wales on Tuesday. The result marked their first victory since the international retirement of Ronaldo earlier in November.

Forbs emerged as the hero for the visitors in Cardiff. The Club Brugge winger came off the bench to score his first international goal and seal all three points. The victory was essential for Portugal following their heavy 4-1 loss to Denmark on Saturday. They showed impressive resilience to overcome defensive struggles and finish top of their Nations League group.

Forbs embraces the iconic number seven

Taking on Ronaldo's legendary number seven jersey is no small task, but Forbs wore it with a special line across the number to honour the retired forward. The 22-year-old handled the responsibility perfectly by firing home the decisive goal in the 70th minute.

"It's a special feeling; I won't forget today," Forbs stated after the match. "The most important thing is that we managed to win; I'm happy about that."

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Despite the legacy left by Ronaldo, who scored 146 international goals, Forbs remained grounded about his new shirt. "I know it's a number with special significance, but I didn't feel any extra weight wearing it," he added.

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A chaotic clash ends in victory

The match itself was a frantic affair, with Bruno Fernandes curling Portugal into an early lead. However, Wales responded rapidly as David Brooks levelled the score just two minutes later.

Sorba Thomas then put Wales ahead following a swift counter-attack, forcing Portugal to react immediately. Pedro Neto provided that response, equalising quickly before Forbs eventually secured the win with a smart finish. Selecao were forced to survive a tense finale after Neto was sent off for two reckless tackles in quick succession.

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Looking ahead to the quarter-finals

This hard-fought victory ensured Portugal finished at the summit of their Nations League group. They concluded the campaign with five wins from six matches, successfully navigating the immediate aftermath of Ronaldo's sudden departure.

Attention now turns to the knockout stages, with Portugal set to face a group runner-up in the quarter-finals next March. They will discover their upcoming opponents when the official draw takes place on Friday.