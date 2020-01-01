Polter exiled from Union Berlin squad for failing to uphold 'fundamental community values' of Bundesliga club

The 29-year-old striker will not play any part in his side's final six games of the season before his contract expires at the end of June

Union Berlin forward Sebastian Polter has been told he will not play for the side again as he does not adhere to the "fundamental values" of the club.

In a punchy and unexpected statement, club president Dirk Zingler said former under-21 international Polter was the only member of the club’s playing, coaching and backroom staff who does not "stand up for each other and for our club."

It is not yet clear exactly what transgression Polter has committed.

He won’t feature in any of Union’s Bundesliga fixtures before his contract expires at the end of June, but he will continue to take part in team training sessions.

A statement from Zingler said: "It is one of the fundamental values of 1. FC Union Berlin that we, as Unioners, form a solid, tight-knit community in which we stand up for each other and for our club.

“Sebastian is the only player in the first-team squad, coaching and backroom team not to do this, unfortunately. This is not understandable for us and extremely disappointing.

“It is my immediate task, during difficult times, to protect the cohesion of the club's employees and squad, so we do not jeopardise our goals on the pitch. We have therefore decided that Sebastian will no longer be part of our matchday squad with immediate effect.”

Polter has been an important figure for Union since joining from in 2017, scoring 24 goals in two and a half seasons in the 2. Bundesliga to help them to promotion. He has scored twice this season.

Thirteenth-placed Union are looking to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle in the final six games of their first season in the German top-flight. Urs Fischer’s side have had an encouraging campaign but, perhaps hampered by the absence of their famously passionate support, have struggled since the league resumed.

Union were edged out 2-0 at home by on the opening weekend of the league’s return, before being thrashed 4-0 in the Berlin derby by western neighbours Hertha. On Wednesday, they picked up a valuable point in a 1-1 draw against , despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Polter will watch from afar as his team-mates face , , Koln, Paderborn, and Dusseldorf.