Police appeal for information after Spurs star Vertonghen's family held at knifepoint

The defender's wife and children were held at knifepoint during a burglary when the Belgium star was away with Tottenham

Police are asking for information after the family of defender Jan Vertonghen were held at knifepoint during a burglary at their home.

Four men wearing balaclavas stole electrical items before fleeing. Vertonghen's wife and two children were unharmed.

The incident occurred when Vertonghen was away with Spurs for the 3-0 round of 16 loss at this week.

Vertonghen remained on the bench in that match, as Marcel Sabitzer fired two goals while Emil Forsberg added RB Leipzig's third to send the German side into the Champions League quarter-finals.

According to the Sunday Express , masked burglars carrying weapons, including knives and machetes, carried out a search of the home after threatening Vertonghen's wife.

The invaders left with a number of electronics, before apparently moving on to other homes in the neighbourhood.

Police later carried out a scene examination, including door-to-door checks, and Vertonghen's family were not the only ones targeted as at least one neighbour had been victimised as well.

A spokesman for Spurs said: “We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time and we encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

Additionally, a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police read: "Police were called to a residential address in NW3, at 19.49hrs on Tuesday, 10 March to a report of a burglary. Officers attended.



"It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had entered the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.



"Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived.



"There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

Both the police and Tottenham have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to assist with the enquiry by calling 101 and giiving the reference CAD 7358/10Mar.

Vertonghen has started 19 Premier League matches for Spurs this season, having scored one goal, as Tottenham sit eighth in the Premier League.

Additionally, the Belgian defender made three Champions League appearances as well as four appearances in the .