'Pogba's done nothing wrong!' - Raiola insists Man Utd have known transfer stance for some time

The 26-year-old has made no secret of his desire to leave the Red Devils, but his agent says he has always acted professionally

Paul Pogba has done nothing to disrespect , insists his agent Mino Raiola, amid criticism of the international for saying he wants to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba admitted last month that this summer could be a good time for him to move on to a new challenge elsewhere, a remark that has brought about widespread condemnation from Red Devils fans.

He then looked set to miss out on United's pre-season tour to after he posted videos of himself training in New York's Central Park to Instagram while his team-mates had begun sessions at Carrington.

The 26-year-old was then photographed looking downcast before a flight with the rest of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad ahead of their preparations for 2019-20.

But Raiola is adamant Pogba has conducted himself properly.

“The player has done nothing wrong,” Raiola told talkSPORT . “He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.

“The club has known his feeling for a long time.

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha has been among those to criticise the France star's actions , saying he was "a bit annoyed" by his behaviour.

Raiola has since confirmed Pogba's plans to leave Manchester, insisting last week the midfielder is in the process of moving on.

The 2018 World Cup winner's comments over the summer have led to reported interest from and , with a return to looking most likely.

Raiola is also confident another of his clients, Matthijs de Ligt, will complete a move to Juventus before the end of the transfer window.

Goal reported last month that De Ligt had agreed a five-year deal in Turin , and it is now up to Juve and to agree a fee before the 19-year-old can complete his move.

And the two clubs are now just €10m (£9m/$11m) away from getting a deal in place, with Ajax holding out for a €75m (£67m/$84m) fee.