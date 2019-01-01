Pogba's brother declares United star 'could use' Real Madrid and Zidane

The sibling of the French midfielder believes he would benefit from a move to Spain

Mathias Pogba has declared that midfielder Paul Pogba could use and Zinedine Zidane amid continued links to the giants.

Paul Pogba reportedly remains a target for Madrid, who are keen to bring the United star to the Santiago Bernabeu before the European transfer window shuts on September 2.

United are believed to want close to the world-record €222 million fee paid for Neymar in 2017.

Mathias Pogba – Paul's older brother who plays in the fourth tier of Spanish football – was asked about the French World Cup winner's future.



"I don't know, I'm not inside the Bernabeu. In football you never know," Mathias Pogba told AS.

"He is very well, as always. No one expects me to say something bad about United. He is a professional and his present is there.

"The future? It depends on the clubs: that Manchester wants to sell and that Madrid wants to buy. This is business.

"Everyone knows that my brother could use Real Madrid and Zidane. Those who have to talk are Madrid and Manchester United.

"I don't know what to say...Zidane has always spoken well of my brother, it's an honour."

Paul Pogba, who arrived from in 2016, has tallied two assists in three matches for United this season.

The 26-year-old set up two goals in United's 4-0 rout of in their Premier League opener, while he missed a penalty in a 1-1 draw at on August 19.

United were then stunned 2-1 by last weekend to be left with four points from three matches to start the season.

In the aftermath of those poor results for the Red Devils, Pogba was subject to racial abuse and the World Cup winner recently took to social media to hit back .

"My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football," Pogba wrote on Twitter.

"Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation."