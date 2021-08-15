Pogba will sign a new contract now that Man Utd have a trophy-winning team, predicts Scholes

The former Red Devils midfielder has addressed the speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future after his impressive performance against Leeds

Paul Scholes has expressed his belief that Paul Pogba will sign a new contract now that Manchester United have a team capable of winning trophies.

Pogba only has 11 months left to run on his current deal, and it has been suggested that the Red Devils could cash in on the World Cup winner before the transfer window closes.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been strongly linked with Pogba, while a potential return to Juventus has also been mooted, but Scholes is confident that he will opt to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

What's been said?

Pogba produced a stellar display in United's 5-1 rout of Leeds on the opening weekend of the new season, with Scholes of the opinion that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has enough strength in depth at his disposal to bring a four-year trophy drought to an end.

"I think he’ll stay," Scholes told Premier League Productions when quizzed on the Frenchman's future. "I think he will.

"When he was playing a couple of years ago in a team that wasn’t quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do, and with the amount of attacking players he’s got, the ability he’s got, I think he’ll add a lot to this team.

"I think he’ll end up signing a new contract. If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he wants to do."

Pogba's masterclass against Leeds

Pogba provided four assists during the Red Devils' win over Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday, including two for hat-trick hero Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Greenwood and Fred also benefitted from Pogba's superb passing range, with the France international already bettering his total of three assists in 2020-21 while becoming only the seventh man in Premier League history to set up four goals in a single game.

Pogba's overall United record

Pogba has appeared in over 200 games across all competitions for the Red Devils since being re-signed from Juventus for a club-record fee of £89 million ($123m) in the summer of 2016.

The playmaker has also recorded 38 goals but hasn't claimed any silverware since helping the club to a Europa League and League Cup double in his first season back in Manchester.

