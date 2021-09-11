Pogba sets new Premier League assist best as Man Utd continue fantastic start to season

All eyes might have been on Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's Manchester United homecoming, but Paul Pogba also stood out with another superlative performance to set a new Premier League best.

The Frenchman has shrugged off the usual pre-season transfer rumours to make an exceptional start to the current season, which has propelled the Reds to the top of the table.

And while Ronaldo stole the show against Newcastle United, Pogba was once more a key part of the hosts' efforts at Old Trafford to take down the Magpies 4-1.