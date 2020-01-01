Pogba free of cast & stepping up Man Utd recovery as McTominay also prepares for training return

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that two midfield stars are edging towards coming back into contention at a crucial stage of the season

Paul Pogba has “had his cast” off and is edging his way back towards full fitness at , says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fellow midfielder Scott McTominay, who has also spent an unfortunate amount of time stuck on the sidelines of late, is another preparing to make a return to training.

That is welcome news for United given their ongoing struggles for consistency in 2019-20.

World Cup winner Pogba has taken in just eight appearances across what has been an injury-hit season for the Frenchman.

Niggling ankle problems have decimated his campaign, sparking further speculation regarding his future and value to the collective cause.

Solskjaer has always stood by the 26-year-old and is looking forward to welcoming him, and McTominay, back into the fold.

The Red Devils boss told reporters when asked for a fitness update: “It’s hard to put timescales on long-term injuries because they also need the training before being injury free and need to be fitter.

“Paul’s had his cast off and Scott took his brace off so at least they can now start doing some work on the grass.

“Just Nemanja [Matic] got a slight problem, so he had to come off at half-time [against Tranmere] and has played loads of football so hopefully we can get him back on the pitch tomorrow.”

United are readying themselves for a derby date with arch-rivals on Wednesday.

They currently trail a semi-final 3-1 from the first leg, but have history when it comes to overturning similar deficits and Solskjaer is refusing to give up on booking a day out at Wembley.

“Well it looked like it was over at half-time,” he said on United’s chances.

“I have to say the second part of that first half they outplayed us for a while and it’s hard, but then we got the goal, back in it.

“We hoped for another one but have got to go into the memory bank and think PSG. We have done it against good teams before and that gives us hope and the game in December gives us hope.”

Solskjaer added, with the Red Devils having collected a 2-1 Premier League victory at the Etihad Stadium in December: “They’re getting players back as well, we hit them last time when they were struggling a bit and since then they’ve played really well.

“We’ve lost Scott and Marcus [Rashford] since that game, a little bit lighter in the playing department.

“We can’t just defend, we have to try keep the ball and make them run after the ball.

“Perfect performance it has to be but, we’ve done amazing things before at this club and the PSG game is for me a very, very good example of how you can make a two-goal deficit work in your favour. We need the first goal.”