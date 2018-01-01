Pogba deletes cryptic tweet after Mourinho sacking as Neville tells him to get out of Man Utd

The French midfielder removed a post that was construed as a potential final dig at the Portuguese, with the club's former right-back unimpressed

Paul Pogba has deleted an ill-timed social media post that was shared with his followers less than an hour after Jose Mourinho's sacking as Manchester United manager.

The France international removed the posts - that asked users to caption an image of Pogba with a wry smile - soon after he initially posted them.

That didn't stop Gary Neville getting involved, however, with the former Manchester United right-back, seemingly reacting to Pogba's tweet, writing on his own social media account: "'Caption this'... you do one as well!"

Mourinho's departure as United boss was confirmed just before 10.00am GMT (5:00am ET) on Tuesday morning, with the Red Devils having made a dismal start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Indeed, there have been frequent reports of Mourinho clashing with his playing staff since the start of the season, with Pogba having reportedly fallen out with the Portuguese.

The pair were caught on camera appearing to have a heated exchange at training in the aftermath of United's Carabao Cup exit to Derby County - a game that Pogba wasn't involved in.

The World Cup winner - United's club-record signing following his £89.5 million move from Juventus in 2016 - has found himself in and out of the team under Mourinho.

Pogba's last start in the Premier League came against Southampton on December 1, with the Frenchman an unused substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Patrice Evra, meanwhile, has called for the talk around Pogba and Mourinho to now cease, urging the club to focus on rebuilding and move away from being a "playground".

He tweeted: "The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on Pogba and Jose Mourinho.

"Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity."

United have suffered their worst ever start to a Premier League season and find themselves in sixth place in the table, 19 points behind current leaders Liverpool.

The club's statement confirming Mourinho's departure indicates that a "new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season", with the process of recruiting for a permanent replacement taking place during that period .