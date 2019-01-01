Pochettino sees ex-Spurs star offer up alternative to error-prone Lloris

With the France international having made another costly mistake against Liverpool, Jermaine Jenas believes the time has come for a change to be made

have been urged to consider dropping error-prone Hugo Lloris, with Jermaine Jenas of the opinion that Mauricio Pochettino should put his faith in Paulo Gazzaniga.

Change is being called for in north London on the back of another costly mistake from the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Lloris is a proven performer at the highest level, but is not inspiring confidence in those around him and dropped a late Mohamed Salah header onto the foot of the unfortunate Toby Alderweireld during a 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has now made eight errors leading to goals in Premier League competition since 2016, with only ’s Jordan Pickford above him on that list.

Jenas feels that statistic highlights the need for a rethink from Spurs between the sticks, telling Match of the Day: “[David] De Gea's not on the list, Ederson's not on the list, Alisson's not on the list.

“That's a shocker from Hugo Lloris - a World Cup winner, a so-called world-class goalkeeper, that's just not acceptable, in a moment when Spurs are chasing top four, they need better from their captain.

“I think Mauricio Pochettino has a decision to make now. For every last-minute penalty save, you get a Kieran Trippier back-pass incident, for every first half against Dortmund away, you get that [against ].

“Every time I watch Gazzaniga play, he's playing very well. If you're Gazzaniga now, you're going 'it's time for me to get my opportunity' and I think he should do.

“He's [Lloris] had a difficult couple of seasons, he's 32 years of age, he was there when I was at the club, he's a World Cup winner, he should be at the peak of his powers right now, if anything he looks more nervous than he did when he turned up at the club!

Article continues below

“We go through it as players, but a decision now has to be made to ensure the mini-league that he [Pochettino] talked about, that they get over the line.”

Defeat for Tottenham on Merseyside has left them sweating on a standing inside the Premier League’s top four.

They remain perched in third spot at present, but they are now level on points with and only one clear of arch-rivals and London neighbours Chelsea.