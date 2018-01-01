Pochettino praises 'unbelievable' Son after two-goal showing against Bournemouth

The South Korean is in fine form for Tottenham, much to the delighted of his club manager

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed the "unbelievable" Son Heung-min after the attacker continued his goalscoring form on Wednesday.

Son struck a brace in a 5-0 win over Bournemouth to take his tally to five goals in his past three games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has netted 10 goals for Spurs this season.

Pochettino, who will be without the South Korea international in January due to the Asian Cup, was full of praise for Son.

"Unbelievable. What can I say? Sonny is doing a fantastic job for the team," he told a news conference.

"After November he had a rest and was here trying to recover his best and I think he is doing fantastic. He started his fantastic run against Chelsea and until today he is doing a fantastic job for the team.

"I hope he can keep that level but you know he is going to be away from Tottenham because he needs to go with his national team to Dubai to play the Asian Cup."

Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane were also on the scoresheet as Spurs claimed a fifth straight league win.

The victory pushed Tottenham to second in the Premier League table, six points back of league leaders Liverpool, and left their manager claiming supporters can now dream of a title tilt.

They will be back in action on Saturday against Wolves and face Cardiff City to open the new year as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast over the festive period.

An FA Cup tie awaits on January 4 with a Carabao Cup​ semi-final clash against Chelsea four days later.