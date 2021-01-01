Pochettino gives Di Maria injury update after PSG beat Marseille

The Argentine winger limped off in the early stages of the 2-0 victory at Stade Velodrome, and could now face a spell on the sidelines

Mauricio Pochettino gave an update on Angel Di Maria's injury after seeing Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille on Sunday.

PSG ran out 2-0 winners at Stade Velodrome thanks to first-half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, but Di Maria was forced to withdraw from the contest after just 11 minutes with a muscle issue.

The Argentine provided the assist for Mbappe's opener before limping off moments later, with Pochettino addressing the incident in his post-match interview.

What was said?

The PSG head coach told reporters of Di Maria's condition: "Tomorrow, the medical department will be giving Angel some tests.

"For now, the staff are confident enough to say that it is not too serious but we must wait for the tests to know the exact severity of the injury."

What games could Di Maria miss?

PSG will likely be without the 32-year-old when they take in a trip to Caen in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, with Pochettino set to name a much-changed squad regardless of his fitness against the Ligue 2 outfit.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Di Maria could also be forced to sit out a Ligue 1 meeting with Nice on Saturday, which the French champions must win to stay within touch of current leaders Lyon.

Club officials will certainly hope that the Argentina international is back in the fold before a huge Champions League last-16 showdown against Barcelona, with the first leg of that tie set to take place on February 16.

The bigger picture

Di Maria has been a talismanic figure for PSG once again this season, contributing five goals and 12 assists to their cause across 25 appearances in all competitions.

However, the mercurial winger's current contract is due to expire at the end of June, and a serious injury could damage his chances of earning an extension.

Di Maria addressed speculation over his future at Parc des Princes back in September, telling Canal Plus: "I want to end my European career here, but it's not only up to me."

