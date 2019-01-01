Pochettino doesn't feel he has 'missed Real Madrid train' despite Zidane appointment

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Santiago Bernabeu in the past and remains reluctant to discuss his plans for the future

Mauricio Pochettino does not consider the door to to have been closed, but admits his full focus at present remains locked on events at .

As a man who has previously spent time playing and coaching in , while enhancing his coaching credentials in , the highly-rated Argentine continues to see his future spark plenty of debate.

He had hoped to end such speculation when committing to a new long-term contract with Spurs in May 2018 .

The rumour mill continues to churn, though, with Pochettino finding himself among the supposed contenders when high-profile positions arise.

His name continues to be mentioned as a potential option for Manchester United , with the Red Devils yet to confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

Reports of interest from Madrid have also surfaced on a regular basis, although those at Santiago Bernabeu have turned to the familiar face of Zinedine Zidane when filling their latest void.

Pochettino’s ties to Spurs ensured that he was never a serious candidate for the Blancos this time around, but he expects further questions to be asked in the future.

“I don’t have the feeling of having missed the Madrid train,” the South American told reporters at the Mediterranean International Cup.

“I don’t look at things long-term. I am happy and I have a contract for another four seasons.”

Quizzed on whether he had been approached by Madrid prior to their decision to part with Santiago Solari, Pochettino added: “Did they call me? You are trying to get me into trouble.

“There are always rumours, not only about myself but about other players and coaches, but 90 per cent of them are fake.”

Pochettino did not clarify whether his ongoing links to Madrid saw him fall into the 10 per cent category of rumours that prove to be correct.

Instead, he was eager to reiterate how settled he is feeling in his current role with Spurs.

He said: “I am happy at Tottenham.

“This club has a different philosophy now and we are very motivated by the and moving into the new stadium.”

Spurs have revealed that they finally have the green light to move into their renovated home at White Hart Lane.

A meeting with on April 3 is set to be their first in new surroundings, having spent the best part of two seasons at Wembley.

The first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with domestic foes Manchester City will also be staged in an upgraded venue, with Pochettino hoping to see further progress in Europe complement an ongoing bid for a top-four finish.

He said: “In the Champions League we will try to be at our best level and challenge for a place in the semi-finals.”

Tottenham will return to action after the international break with a trip to title-chasing on March 31.