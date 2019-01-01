PLAYER RATINGS: Selangor vs Pahang

Find out which players shined and which flopped, when Selangor triumphed over an under-strength Pahang in their Super League encounter on Tuesday.

SELANGOR

Khairul Azhan Khalid - 7/10

The two goals condeded by the hosts were admittedly brilliant ones, but perhaps the custodian could have done better to keep a clean sheet.

Namathevan Arunasalam - 7/10

The right back had a decent game against a team composed of back-up players.

Michal Nguyen - 6/10

The centre back played in his first competitive match in a month, and although he did comparatively little to do, still could not help them avoid conceding. His foul led to the Pahang free kick that ended in the visitors' second goal of the night.

Ashmawi Yakin - 6/10

The centre back was rarely troubled in the first half, but when the visitors introduced a couple of key players in the second, he was overwhelmed, and got injured trying to stop the visitors' second goal.

Fandi Othman - 6/10

Returning to his preferred left back position, the defender put in an adequate shift before giving way to Halim Saari in the second half, although he perhaps should have done better to close down Kogileswaran Raj in the run up to the Pahang forward's goal.

Endrick dos Santos - 7/10

The midfielder continued his mid-season resurgence at Selangor, proving a lively figure in the middle of the park in the match, with his deliveries and runs into space. He also constantly showed his eagerness to have a go himself, and was rewarded with a goal.

Nurridzuan Hassan - 7/10

The utility player started as a midfielder, a task he discharged without much trouble, and when he was moved to the left back position after Fandi was substituted off, he was able to help stop the hosts from succumbing to the visitors' late resurgence.

Sandro da Silva - 7/10

The support striker provided an assist and struck the crossbar once, but could have netted a goal himself had he been more clinical.

Khyril Muhymeen - 7/10

Another fine shift by the right winger, who managed to translate his threat into another goal, his second goal this season and in one week.

Faiz Nasir - 7/10

A rare start that ended in a 90-minute shift for the left winger was not translated into a goal, but the diminutive forward did record an assist.

Ifedayo Olesugun - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

Another hat-trick for the striker as well as an assist, but he frankly could have doubled this tally against their under-strength opponents, had he managed to put away all the clear chances he was presented with.

Substitutions:

Syahmi Safari - 7/10

Coming on early in the second half, after one month's absence due to injury, the right winger did well enough to come away with an assist, and could have even got on the score sheet if not for a very fine save by the opposition goalkeeper.

Latif Suhaimi - 6/10

Coming on with 10 minutes remaining due to Ashmawi's injury, right after Pahang's second goal, the centre back managed to provide composure to Selangor's defence, and stop them from conceding more goals.

Halim Saari - NA

A second half change who did not make a big impact in the match.

PAHANG

Remezey Che Ros - 5/10

The goalkeeper could do little to help the Elephants, on a night his defenders disappointed.

Ashar Abdullah - 5/10

The right back could do little to stop his side from conceding again and again, as most of the hosts' goals came from the opposite flank.

Bunyamin Umar - 5/10

The centre back and skipper failed to utilise his experience to stop the hosts' attackers from scoring, on a night his young teammates needed someone to lead by example. He however did produce an assist.

Afif Amiruddin - 4/10

Pahang understandably were in for a tough night due to the matchday squad picked, but the centre back's underwhelming performance must have disappointed his teammates and the fans alike. Afif's marking was constantly poor, allowing the Selangor forwards to penetrate into the final third often, but he also made things worse through his defensive mistakes.

Dinesh Rajasingam - 4/10

Selangor's first goal, from a free kick, only happened due to the left back's foul on dos Santos, for which the left back was booked, and his performance dipped some more in the second half. He was nowhere near the threat in the run up to Selangor's fourth and fifth goals, providing acres of space to the attackers.

Salomon Raj - 5/10

The midfielder, one of the few more experienced players for Pahang on Tuesday, was unable to control the midfield for his team. As a result, the hosts were allowed to have a free run of the proceedings.

Nik Sharif - 5/10

Although the midfielder received his first appearance and start of the season in the match, it was one he surely would want to forget quickly. He could neither help the defence, nor provide dangerous balls up front.

Saddil Ramdani - 5/10

The winger could not inspire his relatively-inexperienced teammates to glory, nor was he able to make himself a constant threat in the final third.

Wan Zaharulnizam - 5/10

The support striker did not shine, even though he played from start to finish.

Zuhair Aizat - 5/10

The winger did not take advantage of a rare start, and underwhelmed in the encounter.

Kogileswaran Raj - 6/10

The young striker perhaps underwhelmed in overall against the more experienced opposition, but still managed to pull off a memorable goal out of very little, a goal which temporarily sparked hopes of a late Pahang comeback.

Substitutions:

Safuwan Baharudin - 7/10

His introduction in the second half allowed the visitors to stop the hosts from dominating the midfield area, which then helped Pahang narrow the deficit through two goals.

Mohamadou Sumareh - 7/10

The winger came on in the second half, and through his runs down the flank, helped the Elephants turned the table on the hosts in terms of ball possession, at least temporarily. He got on the score sheet for the first time in the league this season, through a brilliant looping header, to give them their second goal of the night.

Faisal Halim - NA

A late change who could not help Pahang turn things around.

