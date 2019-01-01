PLAYER RATINGS: Kuala Lumpur vs Felda United

Felda United inched closer towards Malaysia Super League safety, after edging Kuala Lumpur 2-0 in the bottom-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR (KL)

Faridzuean Kamaruddin - 6/10

The back-up goalkeeper made a number of saves, but in the end a mistake by him led to the Fighters' first goal of the night, while he could do little to keep out their second.

Firdaus Faudzi - 6/10

The right back was not given much trouble by the underperforming Felda left winger Christie, but still ended up with a booking in the defeat.

Luke Woodland - 5/10

The centre back defended his goalkeeper poorly, leading to the hosts conceding two goals, and a very likely relegation.

Noh Haeng Seok - 5/10

A foreign centre back should have done better, especially in a crucial relegation battle, but the South Korean underwhelmed in the encounter.

Azmi Muslim - 6/10

The left back was constantly troubled by Felda right winger Chanturu, and was taken off with around 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

Alif Samsudin - 6/10

The defensive midfielder helped his side keep the opposition from using the middle of the park to attack. He received a booking for a clumsy challenge.

Indra Putra - 5/10

The veteran forward has clearly lost his mid-season form that saw him score in four consecutive league matches, and against Felda he could neither hit the target nor make effective deliveries and runs.

Paulo Josue - 5/10

The attacking midfielder had a relatively quiet night, and could not combine well with his team's attackers.

Fakri Saarani - 6/10

The winger made several good runs to make himself a viable option in front, but he failed to convert the chances he was presented with.

Ashri Chuchu - 5/10

The forward did not get involved actively in the match, and was taken off early in the second half.

Guilherme de Paula - 5/10

The striker's goal dearth continues, failing to make himself efficient in the must-win clash.

FELDA UNITED

Norazlan Razali - 7/10

His team asked most of the questions so he was not troubled often, and as a result the custodian came away with his second league clean sheet of the season.

Jadid Ilias - 7/10

The right back had a good night, helping his side keep a cleansheet in a tough away match.

Thiago Junio - 8/10

A solid performance by the centre back, and playing against an underperforming side, he was even able to join in the attack a number of times.

Raffi Nagoorgani - 7/10

His pairing with Thiago worked well in the clash, and they were able to work together to help the team avoid conceding.

Arif Fadzilah - 8/10

The left back made sure his flank was protected at all times, and he very rarely slipped up in the game.

Zahril Azri - 8/10

The midfielder had a decent game, ensuring that the hosts were unable to effectively use the middle of the park, while getting involved in the run-up to their first goal, before getting on the scoresheet himself.

Jasazrin Jamaluddin - 7/10

The Fighters opted to do most of their attacking down the wings, so the midfielder's duty on Wednesday was to mostly protect the midfield area, and he put in a decent shift.

Jocinei Schad - 7/10

The midfielder worked hard in the game, ensuring that the visitors had an extra man in their final third, overloading the already-disorganised opposition defence.

Chanturu Suppiah - 7/10

The more threatening of the two Felda wingers of the night, the experienced player constantly troubled the KL defence, and was rather unfortunate not to have found the back of the net himself.

Khairul Amri - 8/10 (Man of the Match)

Returning to the starting line-up, the forward proved his worth by netting their first goal and assisting the second, before he was subbed off mid-way through the second half.

Khairul Amri. Photo by Sports Regime

Christie Jayaseelan - 6/10

The experienced winger was handed a start, but could not make effective use of it. He could not overcome the City Boys' right back effectively, missed a sitter and received a booking.

