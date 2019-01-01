PKNS to finalise roster in three weeks, play in five friendlies

PKNS head coach K. Rajagobal is looking to sign three more foreign players to the team's 2019 roster.

Speaking to Goal last Saturday, Rajagobal said that no more local signings are likely to be made, and they are looking to utilise all five of their foreign player slots.

They have secured the service of striker Kpah Sherman from MISC-MIFA, while retaining Colombian midfielder Romel Morales.

"If everything goes well, we should be able to decide on the players we are looking at by the third week of January. End of January is the latest.

"We don't want to rush things, we need to decide matters thoroughly; the players we sign must have attributes that can strenghten the team.

"We are looking to use up all five of the foreign player slots, as this is what has been allotted to all clubs, and it will make us more competitive," said the former Malaysia boss.

The Red Ants will play in five more pre-season friendly matches, including one against a Singaporean club, Goal was informed later.

