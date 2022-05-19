Pitch-invading Nottingham Forest fan who headbutted Billy Sharp given 24-week prison sentence

The pitch-invading Nottingham Forest supporter that headbutted Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp at the end of a Championship play-off semi-final encounter at the City Ground has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison.

Robert Biggs of Ilkeston, Derbyshire must serve jail time after admitting to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

His actions, which left Blades skipper and former Reds frontman Sharp requiring four stitches to a cut on his lip, were caught on camera as Forest celebrated booking tickets to Wembley after a thrilling penalty shootout.

Why has the Nottingham Forest supporter been sent to jail?

Biggs, a Forest season card holder, could clearly be seen on television charging at Sharp – who missed the game in question through injury – after entering the field of play as part of a mass pitch invasion.

Prosecutor Marianne Connally told the court as his sentence was handed out: “A large number of fans entered the field of play.

“Mr Sharp hadn’t directly participated in the game. He appears to be standing with his hands in his pockets.

“Mr Biggs can be seen to run along the pitch. He then headbutts Mr Sharp.

“The Crown’s case is that this is a deliberate and senseless act of violence.”

Will any further action be taken by Nottingham Forest?

Biggs did not oppose an application for a football banning order during his hearing, with Forest having already vowed to prevent him from attending any further games in the future.

They said in a statement released shortly after the incident in question: “The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.”

Sharp, who is recovering from the injury he suffered, has posted on social media: “One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football. Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final.

“As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

“Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players, they gave their all and can hold their heads up high. We will be back and go again. Thanks for all your messages and support after the incident. Billy.”

Forest are due to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final on May 29, with a place in the Premier League for 2022-23 up for grabs in that contest.

