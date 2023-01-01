Philippines vs Indonesia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Philippines will take on Indonesia in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Garudas will throw everything they have in their arsenal at the Azkals, as they seek a victory which will guarantee a second consecutive semi-final appearance. Indonesia can also secure qualification on the same day if Thailand defeats Cambodia at the Thammasat Stadium.

The Philippines, on the other hand, sit fourth in Group A with just one game to go, which means any hope of securing qualification has already been destroyed. With just one win to their name in three games, it’s highly probable that the squad’s young guns will be given a chance to impress the gaffer and return to the drawing board once all is said and done.

Match details

Time

Date

Stadium

20:30

2 January 2023

Rizal Memorial Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Station

Stream

-

meWATCH

Squad News

Both teams expected to field their strongest XI with no injuries or suspensions to report. 

Predicted lineup

Predicted Philippines starting XI: Julian Schwarzer; Audie Menzi, Jefferson Tabinas, Amani Aguinaldo, Simen Lyngbo; Jesus Melliza, Mark Hartman, Arnel Amita, Oliver Bias; Stephan Schrock; Kenshiro Daniels.

Predicted Indonesia starting XI: Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Fachruddin Aryanto, Jordi Amat, Asnawi Mangkualam; Egy Maulana, Marc Klok, Rachmat Irianto, Yakob Sayuri; Dendy Sulistyawan, Ilija Spasojevic.

Last five results

Philippines results

Indonesia results

Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022)

Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022)

Philippines 5-1 Brunei (23 Dec 2022)

Brunei 0-7 Indonesia (26 Dec 2022)

Cambodia 3-2 Philippines (20 Dec 2022)

Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia (23 Dec 2022)

Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (14 Dec 2022)

Indonesia 2-1 Curacao (27 Sep 2022)

Palestine 4-0 Philippines (14 Jun 2022)

Indonesia 3-2 Curacao (24 Sep 2022)

Last five meetings

Date

Result

Competition

25 Nov 2018

Indonesia 0-0 Philippines

AFF Championship

22 Nov 2016

Indonesia 2-2 Philippines

AFF Championship

25 Nov 2014

Philippines 4-0 Indonesia

AFF Championship

14 Aug 2013

Indonesia 2-0 Philippines

Friendly

5 Jun 2012

Philippines 2-2 Indonesia

Friendly

Group A standings

Pos

Team

P

W

D

L

F

A

GD

Pts

1

Thailand

3

2

1

0

10

1

+9

7

2

Indonesia

3

2

1

0

10

2

+8

7

3

Cambodia

3

2

0

1

9

5

+4

6

4

Philippines

3

1

0

2

7

8

-1

3

5

Brunei

4

0

0

4

2

22

-20

0

Group A results

Date

Results

20 Dec 2022

Cambodia 3-2 Philippines

20 Dec 2022

Brunei 0-5 Thailand

23 Dec 2022

Philippines 5-1 Brunei

23 Dec 2022

Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia

26 Dec 2022

Brunei 0-7 Indonesia

26 Dec 2022

Thailand 4-0 Philippines

29 Dec 2022

Indonesia 1-1 Thailand

29 Dec 2022

Cambodia 5-1 Brunei

