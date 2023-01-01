Philippines vs Indonesia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

The Garudas will throw everything they have in their arsenal at the Azkals, as they seek a victory which will guarantee a second consecutive semi-final appearance. Indonesia can also secure qualification on the same day if Thailand defeats Cambodia at the Thammasat Stadium.
The Philippines, on the other hand, sit fourth in Group A with just one game to go, which means any hope of securing qualification has already been destroyed. With just one win to their name in three games, it’s highly probable that the squad’s young guns will be given a chance to impress the gaffer and return to the drawing board once all is said and done.
Match details
Time
Date
Stadium
20:30
2 January 2023
Rizal Memorial Stadium
TV Channel and Live Streaming
Channel/Station
Stream
-
meWATCH
Squad News
Both teams expected to field their strongest XI with no injuries or suspensions to report.
Predicted lineup
Predicted Philippines starting XI: Julian Schwarzer; Audie Menzi, Jefferson Tabinas, Amani Aguinaldo, Simen Lyngbo; Jesus Melliza, Mark Hartman, Arnel Amita, Oliver Bias; Stephan Schrock; Kenshiro Daniels.
Predicted Indonesia starting XI: Nadeo Argawinata; Pratama Arhan, Fachruddin Aryanto, Jordi Amat, Asnawi Mangkualam; Egy Maulana, Marc Klok, Rachmat Irianto, Yakob Sayuri; Dendy Sulistyawan, Ilija Spasojevic.
Last five results
Philippines results
Indonesia results
Thailand 4-0 Philippines (26 Dec 2022)
Indonesia 1-1 Thailand (29 Dec 2022)
Philippines 5-1 Brunei (23 Dec 2022)
Brunei 0-7 Indonesia (26 Dec 2022)
Cambodia 3-2 Philippines (20 Dec 2022)
Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia (23 Dec 2022)
Vietnam 1-0 Philippines (14 Dec 2022)
Indonesia 2-1 Curacao (27 Sep 2022)
Palestine 4-0 Philippines (14 Jun 2022)
Indonesia 3-2 Curacao (24 Sep 2022)
Last five meetings
Date
Result
Competition
25 Nov 2018
Indonesia 0-0 Philippines
AFF Championship
22 Nov 2016
Indonesia 2-2 Philippines
AFF Championship
25 Nov 2014
Philippines 4-0 Indonesia
AFF Championship
14 Aug 2013
Indonesia 2-0 Philippines
Friendly
5 Jun 2012
Philippines 2-2 Indonesia
Friendly
Group A standings
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
GD
Pts
1
Thailand
3
2
1
0
10
1
+9
7
2
Indonesia
3
2
1
0
10
2
+8
7
3
Cambodia
3
2
0
1
9
5
+4
6
4
Philippines
3
1
0
2
7
8
-1
3
5
Brunei
4
0
0
4
2
22
-20
0
Group A results
Date
Results
20 Dec 2022
Cambodia 3-2 Philippines
20 Dec 2022
Brunei 0-5 Thailand
23 Dec 2022
Philippines 5-1 Brunei
23 Dec 2022
Indonesia 2-1 Cambodia
26 Dec 2022
Brunei 0-7 Indonesia
26 Dec 2022
Thailand 4-0 Philippines
29 Dec 2022
Indonesia 1-1 Thailand
29 Dec 2022
Cambodia 5-1 Brunei