Philippines must win against Brunei to stay alive in AFF U23 Championship

Soham Mukherjee

Stewart Hall's men must win by a convincing margin against Brunei...

Philippines are set to take on Brunei in a must-win encounter at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh on Sunday evening in the final round-robin clash of Group A in the ongoing AFF U23 Championship.

Stewart Hall's men must come out on top in this fixture to keep their chances alive in the tournament. They have one point in their kitty after two matches and are placed third in the group standings.

Even if Philippines bag the three points, they have to hope that Cambodia beats Timor-Leste. A draw in the other fixture will not help their cause.

However, there is a relief that they are going up against a team that has conceded eight goals in two matches and were thoroughly outplayed in both the fixtures.

PHILIPPINES U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date

Match

Competition

October 31, 2021

Timor-Leste 1-0 Philippines

2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification

October 28, 2021

Philippines 0-1 Singapore

2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification

October 25, 2021

South Korea 3-0 Philippines

2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualification

February 14, 2022

Timor-Leste 2-2 Philippines

AFF U-23 Championship

February 17, 2022

Philippines 0-1 Cambodia

AFF U-23 Championship

All eyes will be on Marcel Ouano who will be leading the attack. The forward has already scored two goals in the tournament and will be hoping to bag a few more on Sunday to help his team.

Sandro Reyes will be another key player for the team as his ability to split open defences will be vital against a Brunei side that likes to sit deep inside their half.

Meanwhile, Brunei will play for pride. They are already out of the tournament after losing the first two matches. Coach Aminuddin Jumat saw some improvements in their last match against Timor Leste and will hope that they build on those positives.

BRUNEI U23 RECENT RESULTS

Date

Match

Competition

December 3, 2019

Indonesia 8-0 Brunei

Southeast Asian Games

December 5, 2019

Brunei 0-7 Singapore

Southeast Asian Games

February 14, 2022

Cambodia 6-0 Brunei

AFF U-23 Championship

February 17, 2022

Brunei 1-3 Timor-Leste

AFF U-23 Championship

In the previous two matches, they hardly grew out of their shell but since they have nothing to lose, Jumat might instruct his men to be a bit more adventurous and play fearless football. The strategy to sit back and absorb pressure has not reaped dividends and a change in style might do the trick.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Cambodia

220070+76
2

Timor-Leste

211

0

53

+2

4
3

Philippines

201123-11
4

Brunei

200219-80