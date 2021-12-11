Philippines destroy Timor-Leste to put pressure on Suzuki Cup rivals

A six-goal first-half blitz from the Philippines has seen them claim the biggest win at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup with a thumping 7-0 victory over Timor-Leste.

Those half a dozen first-half goals came in a 25-minute burst where Martin Steuble, Amin Nazari, Angel Guirado, Patrick Reichelt, Jesper Nyholm and Bienvenido Maranon all found themselves on the scoresheet.

Kevin Ingreso then became the seventh different scorer late in the second half to complete the statement win that keeps their hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive, a performance that coach Stewart Hall said saw the team do exactly what they set out to do.

“I’m obviously pleased with the result, I set the players three targets: firstly win the game, secondly score goals and thirdly get in front early because I wanted to make changes and use substitutes." said the Englishman.

“We started strong and fast, pressed them high up, moving the ball quickly, got crosses in and we got the result so we achieved all of our objectives.”

Philippines meet Thailand on Tuesday, December 14, before concluding the group stages against Myanmar on the 18th.

They currently sit third in Group A with three points from two games, three points behind leaders Thailand and second-placed Singapore.