Peter Olayinka scores as Slavia Prague crash out of Champions League following defeat by FC Midtjylland

The Nigerian striker’s effort could not see the Czech giants progress in Europe’s premier club competition

Peter Olayinka found the back of the net for Slavia Prague but it could not see them make it into the group phase as they lost 4-1 on aggregate in the final round of the qualifiers by FC Midtjylland on Wednesday.

The Red and Whites made it to this round after finishing off as champions of the Czech Fortuna League last season for the sixth time in their history.

The first leg in the Czech capital was a goalless affair meaning the return leg was open. Slavia were the ones to draw first blood in on Wednesday with Olayinka’s strike in the third minute. The Nigerian striker first miskicked a loose ball that fell to his path from a corner kick before volleying it in at the second attempt.

The scoreline remained 1-0 in favour of Slavia until the 65th minute when Guinean forward Sory Kaba equalised with a powerful header from an Awer Mabil cross.

Midtjylland went on full throttle in the final 10 minutes and had the chance to make it 2-1 in the 81st minute via Kaba from the penalty spot. However, his effort was saved by Slavia goalie Ondrej Kolar. After lengthy checks by the Video Assistant Referee, the penalty was retaken and this time scored by Alexander Scholz.

More was to come with Nigerian defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka adding a third for Midtjylland before Anders Dreyer rounded things up in the added minute time.

Olayinka played on for 85 minutes with four total shots, 41 touches and a passing accuracy of 72%.

Slavia have now failed to make it to Champions League in successive having made it in the 2019-20 campaign where they were paired with , and Milan in Group F with Olayinka famously scoring in a 1-1 draw against the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, the Czechs ultimately finishing bottom of the group with two points.

Slavia have started strongly in the new Fortuna League season, claiming four wins from five games with Olayinka netting one goal. During the previous campaign, he had a hand in 11 goals (six goals, five assists) in 30 competitive outings

Slavia Prague will drop to the group phase with the draws set to take place on Friday.