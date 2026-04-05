Pérez lashes out after the defeat to Mallorca... A fiery message rocks the Real Madrid dressing room

There is a palpable sense of tension at Real Madrid following their surprise defeat to Real Mallorca in La Liga, a result that has undone the progress the team had shown prior to the international break and placed manager Álvaro Arbeloa under unprecedented pressure ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Before the break, Arbeloa appeared to be heading in the right direction, having secured crucial victories over Manchester City and Atlético Madrid despite the absence of the duo of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, relying on teamwork and tactical discipline.

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However, the performance against Mallorca has reignited doubts, after the team appeared lifeless and committed serious defensive errors which the opposition exploited cleverly.

According to Spanish media reports, club president Florentino Pérez was furious after the match.

Although he did not attend the match at the stadium, his phone was constantly buzzing with messages from those close to him, and he later expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance.

Some sources quoted Pérez as saying: “We cannot repeat this disgraceful performance for the rest of the season; on Tuesday we must prove ourselves decisively.”

The president’s message reached the dressing room directly, confirming that the match against Bayern Munich would be a make-or-break test for the team and its manager.

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Arbeloa realises that what is required is not just a win, but a performance that reflects Real Madrid’s true character.

Within the club, there is a growing conviction that Arbeloa’s continued tenure is linked to the team’s results at the end of the season.

Failure to win La Liga or the Champions League would, according to sources close to the management, mean the end of his tenure with the first team and the start of a new project under a different manager, with changes to the squad expected.

Despite the pressure, Arbeloa appears calm and confident; he enjoys a good relationship with his players and believes in meritocracy when selecting the squad, striving to maintain the team’s unity despite the difficult circumstances.

However, he is fully aware that his future is on the line, and that any further slip-up could be enough to bring his tenure to an end this summer.

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