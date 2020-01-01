Percy Tau: Brighton & Hove Albion confirm plans for South Africa star from Anderlecht

The South Africa forward might play in the Premier League earlier than expected after scoring four goals in Belgium this season

& Hove Albion manager Graham Potter disclosed they are planning to bring Percy Tau to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old is in his third loan spell in , and he is yet to play a competitive match for the Seagulls since he left in 2018, initially because of work permit issues.

Tau had sent a 'message' to Potter from 13 Belgian First Division A appearances for this season so far.

He previously had stints at Union Saint-Gilloise and before joining Vincent Kompany's team on a season-long loan in the summer. Now, Brighton are exploiting ways to cut the loan deal short and boost their attacking options with the international next month.

"It's fair to say it's something we're looking to do, but there are a few things to go through first," Potter was quoted by Sky Sports.

"He brings some attributes that are interesting, he has had good experience in Belgium.

"He brings something a little bit different to what we have got and he wants to take the next step in his career - we want to help him do that.”

While they work on Tau's return, Brighton & Hove Albion have been dealt an injury blow with Ghanaian descent Tariq Lamptey ruled out of Sunday's Premier League trip to .

The 20-year-old has played 11 league matches for the Seagulls this term and Potter has downplayed the severity of the hamstring injury.

"It's not serious, it's just a slight problem with his hamstring. The nature of how he plays, you have to be careful, you don't want him to be away for a number of weeks,” he said.

"So I am expecting him to be back pretty soon. He's healing and recovering well.

"There's not another Tariq with the qualities and attributes that he has and that's the challenge for us to find the solution collectively.

"We haven't got a like-for-like replacement, so you have to adjust as a team and adjust for another person coming into the team."