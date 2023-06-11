Pep Guardiola will be buzzing! Man City manager's 'idol' Julia Roberts congratulates him on Champions League victory

Pep Guardiola's "idol" Julia Roberts has congratulated Pep Guardiola on winning the Champions League and completing the treble.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0

Completed a historic treble

Hollywood A-lister congratulated City boss

WHAT HAPPENED? Roberts took to Instagram to post a congratulatory message to Guardiola, who has previously revealed that the Pretty Woman actress snubbed a visit to the Etihad Stadium when she visited Manchester, instead heading to United. Still, the Catalan says that Julia is one of his "idols", along with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Pep may well send an invite to Julia to come to the Etihad, finally, so that she can get her hands on the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League trophies. Although, as he has pointed out, she may already have done that at Old Trafford!

WHAT NEXT FOR PEP? City will aim to defend their three titles next season, although no English team has ever managed to win the treble in successive seasons.