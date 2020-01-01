Penis-biting player banned for five years over 'act of brutality' on opponent

The incident occurred in France after a post-match brawl broke out between players from SC Terville and AS Soetrich

An amateur footballer in has been banned for five years after biting an opponent’s penis following an argument after a game.

The bizarre incident occurred in the town of Terville, which is around 200 miles east of Paris near the border with Luxembourg, following a match between local side SC Terville and AS Soetrich in November.

A dispute between the opposing sides escalated after full-time, with a violent confrontation breaking out in the dressing rooms and then in the car park.

More teams

When one Terville player attempted to separate two players fighting, the Soetrich player responded by biting his penis.

The assault caused him to be rushed to hospital, where he required 12 stitches and was unable to work for four days.

The player subsequently filed a complaint and the police opened an investigation.

The Moselle district disciplinary committee has now handed down its punishment, banning the AS Soetrich player for five years and fining the club €200 (£166/$216).

The injured Terville player has also been banned until the end of June for “acts of brutality” in the dressing room and car park.

Terville were also fined €200 for "the lack of reaction from the [club's] leaders" in responding to the violence. The club were already deducted two points immediately after the incident in November.

Speaking about the ruling director general of the Mosellan district, Emmanuel Saling, told Republicain Lorrain: “The case, being relatively serious, was taken over by a magistrate. He collected testimonies but also investigated in order to trace the facts as faithfully as possible."

Saling also confirmed the incident would be recorded in the France Football Federation’s behaviour observatory.

The behaviour observatory was set up in 2006 with the aim of combating violence and promoting the values of football at all levels of the game in France.

It requires all leagues and districts to submit reports of violence at football matches both on and off the pitch, with the data analysed and compiled into an annual report at the end of each season.