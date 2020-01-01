Pele's emotional tribute to Maradona: 'One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky'

The Brazil icon joined the rest of the football world in grieving the loss of the World Cup winner

legend Pele has paid tribute to his "great friend" Diego Maradona after it was confirmed the Argentine icon had passed away.

The death of the former Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors hero was confirmed on Wednesday following the news he had suffered a heart attack.

Pele and Maradona are hailed as two of the most talented stars to ever play the game and debate has long raged on regarding which was better.

More teams

And 80-year-old Pele says the world has lost an iconic figure in Maradona and says they will one day play football together in another realm.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Pele wrote on Twitter: "What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Pele was not the only big name in Brazil to comment on the legendary figure's death.

Brazil's former president Lula was also among those to express his grief as he posted on Instagram a picture of the two together. Maradona was a big admirer of the Workers' Party's former leader.

He wrote in the caption: "Diego Armando Maradona was a football giant, for and for the whole world, a talent and a unique personality. His genius and passion on the field, his intensity in life and his commitment to Latin American sovereignty marked our time.

"On the field, Maradona was one of the biggest opponents, perhaps the biggest, that the Brazilian team has faced. Outside of sports rivalry, he was a great friend of Brazil, and I can only thank him for all his solidarity with popular causes and with the Brazilian people. Maradona will never be forgotten.⁣"

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

While Pele and Maradona continue to be hailed as true football geniuses, their places at the top of the world game have been taken by star Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.

The former echoed Pele's sentiments when he tweeted his own tribute to Maradona, insisting the world will never forget him.

"Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician," he wrote.

Article continues below

"He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

RIP Legend.

You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world 🙌🏽🙏🏽❤️



AÏE AÏE AÏE F*CKING 2020 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8xc1CDKDg2 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 25, 2020

striker and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe also gave thanks to Maradona for everything he has done in the sport.

"RIP Legend. You will stay in the history of football forever. Thanks you for all the pleasure you gave to the whole world," he said on Twitter.