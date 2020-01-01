'Pedro is an infectious player' - Lampard hails Spanish star after FA Cup victory against Liverpool

The winger's performance against Liverpool drew rave reviews from the Chelsea boss

Frank Lampard hailed the "infectious" Pedro after 's 2-0 win over in the fifth round on Tuesday.

Pedro has struggled for game time this season but the Spaniard helped Chelsea prevail at Stamford Bridge, where goals from Willian and Ross Barkley saw Lampard's side into the quarter-finals.

The winger has made just 12 starts in all competitions this season, having made 52 appearances across all competitions last season.

More teams

But Lampard praised the 32-year-old and said Pedro – who made his 200th appearance for the club on Tuesday evening – could be crucial for Chelsea late in the campaign.

"I agree he was outstanding in work ethic and players look up to him for what he has done. Always a goal threat," the Chelsea head coach told a news conference.

"Parts of the season have been difficult. He was in the team at the start, got injured and then got out of the team, but what he has shown, particularly in recent weeks, is a real desire in training, to look sharp, to be giving advice and giving the place a lift with his body language.

"He can be one of our most important players until the end of the season. He is an infectious player."

Billy Gilmour, 18, also impressed for Chelsea, who had Mateo Kovacic and Willian come off with injuries.

Lampard confirmed both suffered Achilles injuries, with Kovacic's setback especially damaging for his side with another top midfielder, N'Golo Kante, already sidelined.

"Both have got an Achilles issue," he said.

"Willian hopefully is not too bad, that is what he is reporting there so we will see how he is tomorrow.

Article continues below

"Kovacic's feels slightly worse. Hopefully not too drastic, so we'll see."

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday, when they host in the Premier League before taking on on March 14.

After that, Lampard's side will look to pull off a miracle against in the , having lost the first leg of their encounter 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.