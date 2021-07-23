Peart-Harris becomes latest youngster to leave Chelsea as he joins Premier League new boys Brentford

The 18-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year contract with the Bees as he makes the short journey across west London

Myles Peart-Harris has become the latest youngster to head through the exits at Chelsea, with the teenage midfielder making the short trip across west London to Brentford.

The highly-rated 18-year-old, who joins Marc Guehi and Lewis Bate in severing ties with Stamford Bridge, has signed a four-year contract with the Premier League new boys.

He had spent close to a decade with the Blues, but is now taking a new challenge with the Bees as they prepare for life back among English football's elite.

What has been said?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club's official website: “Myles is a very talented young player and an exciting signing for us. We see him playing as an ‘eight’ in our system and he fits the position profile perfectly for that. He is a dynamic midfield player, and he drives forward with the ball.

"Myles has great quality on the ball. He can score goals and deliver assists for us. He is great at arriving in the penalty area at the right time.

"There is also lots of development potential for our coaches to work with. We think there will be lots of areas where he will get better, particularly defensively, but he has some great attributes, and we believe we can maximise his potential."

✍ We are delighted to confirm the signing of West London born midfielder @PeartHarris on a long-term deal from Chelsea



👉 https://t.co/w0tuDpyi4C#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/qdjZC8m2HV — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 23, 2021

Phil Giles, Brentford's co-director of football, added: "Over recent seasons we have made sure we have found as many opportunities as possible to give young players a chance to play and develop. Even though we are now playing at a higher level, that principle is one we want to maintain.

"With that in mind we are looking forward to seeing Myles earn his opportunity and hopefully he can be another young player to make an impact at Brentford."

Any other business?

Peart-Harris will not be the last youngster to head out of Chelsea this summer, with other deals being lined up.

Article continues below

It is understood that Ian Maatsen, the 19-year-old Dutch left-back, is set to link up with Coventry on a season-long loan.

Former Blues academy coach Aidy Viveash is now with the Sky Blues and has helped to convince the defender that his ongoing development would be best served by a spell in the Championship.

Further reading