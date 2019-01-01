PDRM need to win more group matches, says Elavarasan

PDRM produced a draw against favourites Selangor on Sunday, but head coach E. Elavarasan wants his charges to win more Malaysia Cup group matches.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Although PDRM FA managed to steal one point from their Group D away encounter against the much-fancied , their head coach Elavarasan Elangowan wants them to win more matches in order to help their chances of qualifying to the quarter-final stage.

In the match that was held at the Shah Alam Stadium on Sunday, the hosts were made to wait until the 52nd minute to open the scoring, through Sandro da Silva's low strike, but conceded the equaliser cheaply not long after. In the 59th minute, Argzim Redžović headed in a long free kick, and neither side were able to add to their tally in the remaining 30 minutes.

The draw meant that the Cops, who will be promoted to the Super League next year, remain in third place on four points with three group matches remaining, but not far behind (6) and Selangor (5). Felda United are last with only one point.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Elavarasan praised his charges' performance against the 33-time champions.

"Selangor have players who are technically better than mine, and the advantage is always with them when we face them at home or away. But fortunately we managed to find the equaliser.

"The point is an important one for a team such as ours, to motivate us throughout the rest of the campaign. But in the three remaining matches, teams who can get three full points will have the advantage.

"We have to do more than just draw matches if we want to qualify, due to how close things currently are in Group D. Teams that drop points increase the likelihood of being overtaken by the opponents, and Selangor will most likely play to win in our next match," said the former FC and Melaka boss.

Elavarasan Elangowan. Photo by Sports Regime

The return fixture will be played on Wednesday at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka, and the Cops will probably be without South Korean midfielder Lee Chang-hoon, who had to be stretchered off the pitch in the second half on Sunday, following a foul by Selangor's Sarkunan Krishnansamy.

