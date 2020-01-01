Payne assists as Uchenna Kanu makes full debut in Sevilla draw with Logrono

The Nigerians combined to rescue their side from a home defeat in Saturday's Spanish women's top-flight encounter

Toni Payne continued with her impressive form as Uchenna Kanu made her starting debut in 's 1-1 draw against Logrono in Saturday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola contest.

Having thrashed 3-0 to reach the Women's Cup quarter-final last week, Sevilla were aiming to continue their winning ways in their league outing, handing a starting role to the Nigerians.

Payne was hoping to extend her goal tally this season, while recently signed forward Kanu earned her full debut after her move from the USA to late January.

Logrono eliminated to claim a quarter-final spot and relied on Equatorial Guinea duo Jade Boho and Dorine Chuigoue, Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai and 's Grace Asantewaa for the duel.

The hosts made a poor start to the contest as the visitors claimed an early lead through Aldana Cometti's own goal in the 13th minute.

However, Jenni Morill profited from a brilliant pass from Payne to level matters for Sevilla six minutes from half-time as the teams settled for a share of the spoils after a dismal goalless second half.

Payne, who notched her fifth assist in 20th appearance, played for the duration of the match, while Kanu lasted for 59 minutes before being replaced Nagore Calderon for Sevilla.

For Logrono, the Equatoguinean duo of Chuigoie and Boho lasted the duration, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai and Ghana's Grace Asantewaa came on in the 53rd and 59th minutes, respectively.

The draw leaves Sevilla in 11th on the log with 19 points from 19 games and they will face Espanyol on February 22, while Logrono are seventh with 28 points and will host on the same day.