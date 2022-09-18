Paul Pogba's brother Mathias charged and detained over alleged extortion attempt

Mathias Pogba has been placed under formal investigation by French authorities over an alleged extortion plot against his brother, Paul.

Mathias charged over extortion plot

Three others detained alongside him

Lawyer confirms intention to appeal

WHAT HAPPENED: Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from the Juventus midfielder. News agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have been informed by judicial sources that four other people have been placed under formal investigation for extortion and participation in a criminal association, with three ordered to be detained alongside Mathias.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mathias Pogba's Lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou insists his client is innocent. "We are going to challenge this decision," he told French Broadcaster BFMTV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mathias Pogba was behind a video which promised to reveal "explosive" information about his younger brother. He was initially taken into police custody on September 14 and has now been charged.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The saga is threatening to impact France's World Cup preparations as Hugo Lloris revealed there is a "negative" feeling around the squad leading into the international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR PAUL POGBA? Pogba faces a race against time to be fit for the Qatar tournament after suffering a knee injury which required surgery.