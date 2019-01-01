Paul Onuachu eyes Super Eagles debut vs. Seychelles

The 24-year-old striker was handed his first international invite for the game against the Pirates and the Pharaohs

Paul Onuachu is looking forward to make his international bow when take on Seychelles in Friday's qualification tie.

Although the Super Eagles have already qualified for the main championship in , they would be hoping to end the qualifying series on a solid note.

The FC Midtylland striker is one of the new players handed their maiden international call-up by Gernot Rohr following his impressive form for his Danish side.

And the 24-year-old who is delighted with the invitation has vowed to give his best if given a chance to play.

”I’m happy to be invited to the Super Eagles squad for the games against Seychelles and ,” Onuachu said via Super Eagles Twitter.

"I’m looking forward to the games and will do my best for my country."

Onuachu who has 14 league goals for Midtylland this season will hope to replicate the form for the three-time African kings at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

After scaling the Seychelles hurdle, he would be hoping to get another chance against 2019 hosts, Egypt four days later.